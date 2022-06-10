"Here I am intimidated by The Undertaker" - John Cena on the WWE legend

WWE veteran John Cena recently shared his thoughts on his first interaction with The Undertaker following his debut in the company.

The Cenation Leader's expansive experience in the industry has enabled him to remain one of WWE's top superstars of all time, despite the polarizing reactions he sometimes receives. The former WWE Champion has engaged in many high-profile feuds with the likes of The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Triple H, Edge, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

In a recent edition of WWE Playback in celebration of his 20th anniversary with WWE, the 16 time-world champion stated that everyone congratulated him backstage following his debut match. He added that The Undertaker, who was then WWE Champion, shook hands with him.

Cena stated that while he was supposed to embody the 'ruthless aggression' persona, he was still intimidated by The Deadman backstage:

"Everybody's like 'hey man, you did really good, let's put it on tape. But here I am intimidated by The Undertaker. If I am aggressive and ruthless I wouldn't really be intimidated by anybody, right?. And I might not ask to shake Kurt's hand or any of that. You know, here I am marveling at my own hand, 'cause The Undertaker shook my hand." (7:01 - 7:39)

Fernando Reyes @WweFernandoR met the I will alway's remember this day when my good friend @JohnCena met the @undertaker for the first time was the same way we met it reminded me of this moment I will alway's remember this day when my good friend @JohnCena 💪👍met the @undertaker for the first time was the same way we met it reminded me of this moment https://t.co/73mEIlDuxO

John Cena almost got fired following debut match

A rookie John Cena made his televised debut on June 27, 2002 against Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. The SmackDown Superstar had issued an open challenge for the locker room, to which only the young John Cena responded. He boldly stated that he personified 'ruthless aggression' before attacking the Olympian.

In the same episode of WWE Playback, Cena stated that while the match progressed, it began to lose the interest of fans. After two decades, the 16-time WWE Champion realizes what he should have done differently. He also noted that this performance nearly got him fired:

"The story turned out okay, but especially now after I see the match, I see the audience with where they lose interest. You have to slow down, you have to tell a story and just doing what I was told in performances like that almost got me fired, and I can see why, because you look at the audience, nobody cares. So I don't know. I guess looking back at it, I'm grateful for the moment and grateful I debuted in such a historic arena with such an amazing performer." (7:49 - 8:16)

Check out the entire video below:

John Cena is set to return to RAW at the end of the month. The 45 year-old star has been active throughout his career in Hollywood and recently portrayed DC antihero The Peacemaker in the HBO series of the same name.

