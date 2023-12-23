Ex-WWE star sends heartfelt message to Kayla Braxton just days after giving birth

Former WWE star Jessica McKay, often recognized by fans as Billie Kay, shared a heartfelt message for the company's presenter, Kayla Braxton.

Kay and Peyton Royce united to create the tag team known as The IIconics during their six-year tenure in the company. Renowned for their comedic segments both on and off-screen, the duo held a distinct bond with Braxton, frequently being interviewed by her during backstage segments.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Braxton reflected on how much The IIconics contributed to her early career, helping her connect with the audience. She expressed a heartfelt sentiment about missing their presence and shared her joy at seeing so many stars embrace motherhood, especially with McKay welcoming her baby boy just a few days ago.

Jessica McKay has now responded to Braxton's recent remarks by posting a heartfelt message on her Instagram story. She expressed that the sentiment was mutual and conveyed how much she misses Kayla as well.

"Hey @kaylabraxtonwwe !! I miss you too," McKay wrote.

Check out Jessica Mckay's Instagram story here.

Jessica McKay's latest Instagram story

The IIconics talked about their potential return to WWE

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce had a successful six-year run with WWE before they were released in 2021.

On their Off Her Chops podcast, the pair disclosed that they received an offer to come back to the Stamford-based company during the Royal Rumble event in 2022. However, they declined the offer, citing that their departure from the company was still 'too fresh' for them to seriously consider returning.

"Yeah. Eight months after — eight or nine months after our release? It was a little bit too fresh I think," Kay and Royce said.

It will be interesting to see if the former Women's Tag Team Champions ever return to the company.

What did you make of The IIconics' previous run in the company? Let us know in the comments section below.