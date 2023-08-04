Former champions reveal they were asked to return to WWE after 291 days

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, The IIconics (Peyton Royce and Billie Kay), recently discussed that they were offered a spot back in the company on January 30th, 2022, at the Royal Rumble show.

Due to budget cuts, the Stamford-based promotion released the duo just a few days after WrestleMania 37 on April 15th, 2021. This led the former tag team champions to collectively announced a hiatus from in-ring competition.

The reason mentioned for their potential temporary break was Royce and her husband (Shawn Spears) welcomed their firstborn into the world in January 2023 and wanted to focus on starting a family.

Meanwhile, Billie Kay also announced her pregnancy in June 2023 and is expected to have a child in December 2023. The IIconics on their Off Her Chops podcast shared that WWE contacted them and offered them a spot to participate in the Women's Royal Rumble in 2022.

However, Kay and Royce refused the proposal and explained that their exit from the company was "too fresh" in their minds upon their potential return.

"Kay: Yeah. Eight months after — eight or nine months after our release? Royce: It was a little bit too fresh I think." [H/T - POST Wrestling]

Peyton Royce is set to return to wrestling outside WWE

Former WWE star Peyton Royce (Cassie Lee) has officially announced that she will return to in-ring competition in October 2023.

After her exit from World Wrestling Entertainment, the Australian star wrestled in IMPACT Wrestling. After taking time out of the squared circle due to pregnancy, Cassie Lee recently announced that she would make her comeback to the ring in a mixed tag team match with Shawn Spears for the World Series Wrestling promotion.

At Royal Rumble, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion considered the wound (exit from the company) fresh. But now the scars may have been left behind, and only time will tell if The IIconics will return to the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

