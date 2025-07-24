Ex-WWE star sends a message to Goldberg after major complaints about SNME (Exclusive)

Goldberg's last match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event was apparently not to his satisfaction. This has prompted much discussion in the pro wrestling community, including former star of the company EC3 sending him a message.
Da Man has vocally complained about how his retirement speech was cut off after his match ended. This had, in his eyes, taken away from his final outing in the ring. However, EC3 did not agree with the sentiment and thought that WWE did a lot to honor the legend.
Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 had the following to say about the WWE legend's retirement match.
"Let's not look at the negative. Let's look at the positive that you went out in your hometown to a crowd that was extremely receptive, extremely grateful for you. You had your son there, you had your family there. Live the moment you lived in the ring saying goodbye. That's what I think is important." [10:43 onwards]
What exactly did Goldberg say about his final WWE match?
Among other things, Goldberg was especially miffed about how his retirement speech was cut off in the middle for viewers of the live program. Although the speech is available on the company's YouTube page, Da Man was not pleased with how things panned out.
Speaking in an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, the legendary wrestler stated:
"I’m not saying it was done on purpose by any stretch of the imagination. I’m saying that it wasn’t prepared for on purpose. That’s all. I mean, they wouldn’t do that to 'Taker, right? I don’t think they would. They’re not going to do that to Cena. Cena’s going around the world doing his retirement thing," he said.
It remains to be seen if Goldberg will add any further comments in the coming weeks.
