Ex-WWE star set for pre-trial hearing following DUI and resisting arrest - Reports

According to the latest reports, the former WWE Superstar's legal case details have emerged.

The name in question is Kimber Lee (fka Abbey Laith in World Wrestling Entertainment). She wrestled for the Stamford-based company from 2016 to 2018 and unsuccessfully challenged for the vacant NXT Women's Championship.

Per PWInsider, the 33-year-old female star is set to appear for a pre-trial hearing before the Highlands County Court on November 28, 2023, at 08:30 AM.

On May 11th, 2023, Kimber Lee was arrested in Sebring, Florida, and was charged with driving under the influence (DUI), resisting arrest with violence, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Lee pleaded not guilty to all charges and waived her right to a speedy trial. Due to financial constraints, the former Abbey Laith requested a public defender, which was granted. The police reports suggest that Lee's vehicle was traveling the wrong way on U.S. 27 and impeding traffic.

Upon approaching Lee, Officer P.J. Roberts noticed that she had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech. The former WWE star accused the officer of harassing her.

Officer Roberts had difficulty obtaining Lee's driver's license, and she attempted to leave the scene to retrieve her laundry from a nearby laundromat.

What happened when police tried to arrest the former WWE star?

As per Officer Roberts, when he attempted to arrest Kimber Lee for driving under the influence, she viciously attacked him, striking him in the chest, kicking him in the face, and biting him hard enough to draw blood.

The former WWE NXT star's violent outburst resulted in her being subdued and restrained with the assistance of another officer. Lee's breathalyzer test revealed a blood alcohol content of .140, nearly double the legal limit in Florida of .08.

This incident marks Lee's first DUI offense, and she now faces the potential consequences of up to six months in jail, suspension of her driver's license, community service, and fines reaching $1,000.

Additionally, Lee's assault on Officer Roberts could result in up to five years in prison or five years of probation, along with a $5,000 fine.

Kimber Lee had a brief stint in IMPACT Wrestling as well, and it came to an end in January 2022. She has been fairly regular on social media since the arrest but has not broken the silence about the incident.

It remains to be seen what will go down during the pre-trial hearing at the end of this month.

