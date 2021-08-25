Ex-WWE star sets up autograph table on Vince McMahon's Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Virgil has set up an autograph and merch table on Vince McMahon's Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The former occasionally makes waves in the wrestling world for the strangest of reasons. He has caught the attention of wrestling fans again after he set up an autograph table right on top of Vince McMahon's Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Check out the photo below, courtesy of WrestlingNewsSource:

LOL Virgil is signing autographs at Vince McMahon's Hollywood star! Today is Vince's Birthday. #wwe pic.twitter.com/RaVbQhcpe3 — BEN of WrestlingNewsSource.com (@WNS_BenKerin) August 25, 2021

Virgil posted the same photo on his official Instagram handle and had a message for the WWE Chairman on his birthday:

"Today’s hustle will be dedicated to you. My only wish for your bday is for you to get my video game #meatsaucemadness and stuff yourself with the most gourmet OG in the game," said Virgil.

He certainly knows how to stay in the spotlight. A short while ago, Virgil posted a tweet with Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, and made it clear that he would charge her for an autograph:

"I dont care who your daddy it still be $20 for a pic $30 for the autograph combo honey. #meatsaucemadness," tweeted Virgil.

I dont care who your daddy it still be $20 for a pic $30 for the autograph combo honey. #meatsaucemadness pic.twitter.com/xIV4utADPr — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) June 25, 2021

Virgil made a name for himself in Vince McMahon's company back in the 80s

In the 80s, Virgil was a mainstay on WWE TV and was introduced as the bodyguard of "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase. He was occasionally berated by Dibiase and the humiliation reached a point where he simply couldn't take it anymore. Virgil later turned on Dibiase and went on to defeat him for the Million Dollar title at SummerSlam 1991.

The 59-year old has opened up about Vince McMahon in the past, and had nothing but praise for him. Here's what Virgil had to say about McMahon in an interview that he did back in 2017:

“He cares about his talent and he’s got a great work ethic and does things right. He wants you to be on time and have Part A and Part B did right, so when you work for someone, you have to come on time and be there and do everything right,” said Virgil.

After his stint in Vince McMahon's promotion ended in the mid-90s, Virgil competed on the independent scene for a while before making his way to WCW. He was initially hired as the "Head of Security" for the nWo. Many fans are not aware that his WCW moniker, Vincent, was the company's way of mocking McMahon.

