Former Champion questions if WWE has improved under the leadership of Triple H 

Former WWE Superstar Shane Douglas recently gave his thoughts on how the company has fared under the leadership of Triple H.

Following the surprise retirement of Vince McMahon in July, The Game has assumed responsibility as the Head of WWE creative, meaning that all storylines, match results, and company esthetics now go through him.

Speaking on the Eyes Up Here podcast, Shane Douglas stated that despite the recent spike in ratings, it may be too early to say if the company has improved with Hunter in charge.

"The fact that you can see new blood in there stirring it up. The ratings increase tells me that the fanbase is still solid. But it’s also alarming that the fanbase has chosen by and large to stay away from the industry for how long. Gotta get it back to what it’s supposed to be and if you do that, if you build it they’ll come and I think WWE has proven that right now, I’m not gunna give it final judgment yet, but so far, so good." From 1:34 to 2:01

Under the leadership of the King of Kings, WWE drew in their highest TV viewership numbers for Monday Night RAW in over 2 years, with over 2.2 million people watching the August 1st edition of the show.

Former WWE Superstar believes Triple H is the right man for the job

Despite The Game's years of experience in the wrestling business, both as a performer and a booker, following Vince McMahon was always going to be a tough act to follow.

During a recent interview on NBC Sports Boston, former WWE Superstar EC3 said that the company is in very good hands with Triple H at the helm, given the personal experiences he has shared with him over the years.

"What I noticed about Paul, [Triple H] he's a real leader and I got a lot from watching him work as much as the conversations. He's very open to having and how hands on he was with the talent in NXT from top to bottom. But really watching him work and lead and address rooms and address people as people as opposed to just objects, I had a lot of respect for him. So I think they'll be in very good hands with him under the helm and his direction from what I've seen." H/T Sportskeeda

After taking over from Vince McMahon as Head of Creative, a case could be made that the quality of both RAW and SmackDown has improved significantly under the watchful eye of Triple H.

