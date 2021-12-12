Ex-WWE star shares hilarious story about when Vince McMahon was put in his place [Exclusive]

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (aka Zeb Colter) recently revealed a hilarious story about WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza and Vince McMahon.

Speaking to Rick Ucchino, Sid Pullar III, and Bill Apter on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell shared a story about how Lanza shut McMahon up.

"Good guy though. A really good guy. I don't know a lot of stories about him but I have heard some stories. But I think he was kind of a... I don't know. He sat down with Vince one day and he lit a cigarette and Vince, he (Vince) doesn't like you smoking and he goes, "I don't like smoking." Then he (Lanza) told Vince, "Well, move to another table, Vince." He told me that and then he said, "I continued to smoke" (laughs). But Vince loved that guy and he worked for him for years, and years, and years," Dutch Mantell said.

You can watch the entire episode of Smack Talk below:

WWE paid tribute to Blackjack Lanza on SmackDown

Blackjack Lanza was part of the legendary tag team, The Blackjacks with Blackjack Mulligan. The duo was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2006.

WWE paid tribute to the recently deceased Hall of Famer with a dedicated promo package on SmackDown. Vince McMahon and Triple H also sent out tweets in memory of the legend.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Jack Lanza. He was a man’s man, respected and beloved by all. He worked for and loved WWE for many years. His loyalty and dedication will never be forgotten," Vince McMahon tweeted.

Lanza made his professional wrestling debut in 1961 and retired in 1985 following which he worked as a road agent and producer for McMahon's promotion.

