Former WWE Superstar shares unique way he pitched ideas to Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Ricardo Rodriguez has disclosed how he and Alberto Del Rio used to suggest WWE storyline changes to Vince McMahon.

Rodriguez worked as Del Rio’s on-screen manager and ring announcer between 2010 and 2013. Both men sometimes went directly to Vince McMahon if they disagreed with a writer’s idea.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Rodriguez revealed that he wanted McMahon to believe he came up with every idea himself. That way, the former WWE stars stood a better chance of having their suggestions approved.

“Whenever we had a story or something that would come to us from one of the writers and we’re like, ‘It just doesn’t fit the character,’ or it doesn’t make sense, we would go to Vince and we would tell him, ‘Can we work on this or something?’” Rodriguez said. “After a while we had to realize that we had to make it as if it was Vince’s idea.” [1:39-2:04]

Vince McMahon recently retired at the age of 76 amid sexual misconduct claims. Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon are WWE’s new co-CEOs, while Triple H leads the creative team.

Rodriguez added that WWE legend and current AEW star Chris Jericho used a similar approach when he presented ideas to Vince McMahon.

“He would just sit there and kinda listen and pause. He would take the idea and tweak it just a little bit, and then you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, of course.’ So, when Jericho said that, it just took me back to the meetings with Vince and the writers and everybody. That’s how crazy and amazing the mind of Vince was. I was very thankful that I got to sit in on those and I got to hear that.” [2:11-2:37]

Ricardo Rodriguez on Vince McMahon changing WWE Superstars’ roles

Several WWE in-ring performers transitioned into managers after moving to the main roster, including Ricardo Rodriguez. Vince McMahon also booked L.A. Knight and Lio Rush as mouthpieces for other superstars following their call-ups from NXT.

Rodriguez used a car analogy to explain the possible thought process behind McMahon’s decision-making.

“Here’s the thing, it kinda goes back to something like we discussed earlier... I am not Vince. I don’t know how his brain works. I can see how something works, but I can’t look at a car and admire it and understand the functions of it.

“But if you tell me, ‘Hey, build a car,’ I don’t know how to do that,” Rodriguez continued. “I don’t know how to build a car. I can tell you, ‘Hey, if I put this key in here and I turn it, I know it’s gonna start the car. Oh, and it also needs gas and it’s not gonna run unless it has tires.’ But if you ask me to build one, I don’t know. I don’t know the actual full details or the mechanics of how something works.” [0:42-1:21]

Ricardo Rodriguez will be part of the United Pro Wrestling event at Clipper Magazine Stadium on August 20 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Former WWE Superstars Alberto Del Rio, Fandango, RVD, and Santino Marella have also been announced for the show.

