Ex-WWE star shuts down questions about joining Triple H (Exclusive)

A former WWE star was recently asked about whether he would be willing to return to the Stamford-based promotion, even if it was in a non-wrestling capacity. The star in question, JTG, is apparently not willing to hang up his boots just yet.

JTG has been performing in the independent circuit for now, and it appears he is quite happy being able to perform in the ring. When asked if his creativity could help create interesting storylines in the sports entertainment juggernaut, he said that although he planned to take on a similar role later on, it was way down the line.

Speaking on UnSKripted this week, the former WWE star said:

"Yeah, that definitely crossed my mind, 'cause I am very creative. At my age, I am too into it (active in the ring). I am too into it right now. I am not at that bridge yet. When it's time to cross that bridge, I will definitely, probably, take that opportunity, as a platform to express my, you know, creativity. But as of right now? I am in the ring."

You can check out the full video here:

The former WWE star wants to face Gunther

According to JTG, Gunther would be one of the stars on Triple H's roster that he would like to go toe to toe with at present.

On the same episode of UnSKripted, JTG was asked about which stars he would like to face from WWE today. He said:

"You know, uh, what's his name? The former champ. The stiff guy. I don't know why I am getting blank... Gunther, yeah. I'll have some fun with Gunther, yeah."

It remains to be seen if JTG will be standing across The Ring General sometime before he retires.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

