Ex-WWE star spills the beans on Stone Cold Steve Austin's interactions with younger talent (Exclusive)

Stone Cold Steve Austin is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable names in WWE history. A former star of the company recently shared some details about Austin's treatment of younger talent that opened up a whole new perspective.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was known for his exceptional promo and ring ability. However, the latter part of his repertoire gets less recognition, considering in-ring styles at the time tended to be indistinguishable from casual fans. EC3 pointed out that Steve Austin had a subtle way of performing alongside younger talent that elevated the matches to a new level.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained his perspective and stated:

"Austin for aspiring young wrestlers, if you watch Steve Austin, whether it's WCW ringmaster Stone Cold, the dude's conditioning, and the way he maintains the same pace... If you don't notice, you might not (see). It's incredible. Like that guy was a machine." [11:22 onwards]

The WWE legend recently shared a health update

It appears that Stone Cold Steve Austin is focusing on desert off-road racing for now. He recently had major surgery that will likely prevent him from working in pro wrestling.

Taking to Instagram, the WWE legend notified fans about his knee surgery. He stated:

"I am 7 weeks post op on a Total Knee Replacement. My left knee was on its last leg, and I have been putting this surgery off for years," he wrote.

Only time will tell if Austin plans to return to WWE and make an appearance again.

