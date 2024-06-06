Ex-WWE star spotted with The Undertaker

A former WWE star recently shared a wholesome moment with The Undertaker at his gym. The two men reminisced about one of the most shocking moments in pro wrestling history at the 2002 Royal Rumble.

Maven, a former three-time WWE Hardcore Champion, participated in the 30-man contest at number 11. On his arrival, the 47-year-old star eliminated The Deadman with a picture-perfect dropkick. Maven recently reflected on this moment and stated that throwing The Undertaker out of the 2002 Rumble was the highlight of his career.

Taking to Instagram, the former Hardcore Champion shared a video hanging out with The Phenom. When Maven mentioned he was at the WWE Hall of Famer's gym, The Undertaker jokingly said he was not letting the former get "behind him," while recollecting the Royal Rumble 2002 moment.

As per the caption, the 47-year-old star and The Deadman cooked something for the Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast. Maven wrote:

"Amazing day! Was able to do Takers channel @6feetunderpodcast and he did mine. And I got to see his beautiful family & property. THANK YOU for the hospitality."

Check out the star's Instagram post below:

The Undertaker was impressed by the former WWE Champion's "retirement" segment

The Phenom recently opened up about Mark Henry's retirement promo in 2013. Henry got the WWE Universe emotional, however, it was all a swerve as The World's Strongest Man proceeded to attack John Cena.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker recollected Henry's promo while highlighting AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes' segment on SmackDown. The Hall of Famer said:

"It was awesome. I was gonna bring that up too. I think it was one of the greatest in-ring promos ever because it did play with your emotions and then you know it was real. It was real but it was a swerve."

Check out the video below:

WWE has yet to announce a championship match between the two men after The Phenomenal One attacked The American Nightmare on SmackDown last week. Fans are excited to see a rematch between Style and Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title on June 15 at Clash at the Castle.

