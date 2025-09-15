Ex-WWE star "stopped pitching" after idea was given to someone else

WWE's creative team often uses wrestlers' ideas for future storylines. In a new interview, Eric Young revealed why he stopped pitching suggestions to writers during his time with the company.

Young wrestled for WWE from 2016 to 2020. The current TNA star is best remembered for being the leader of the SAnitY faction when NXT was one of the world's most popular wrestling shows. He also appeared on the main roster both alongside SAnitY and as a singles competitor.

On Developmentally Speaking, Young said he gave up pitching storylines after his creative idea was given to someone else.

"I pitched some really cool ideas. They ended up stealing one of them and using for other people. I'm not gonna get into that. That made me stop pitching ideas because if they're just gonna take them and give them to other people, there's no sense in me wasting my breath."

Young held the NXT Tag Team Championship with former SAnitY stablemate Alexander Wolfe. He has also won several titles with other promotions, including the TNA World Championship twice.

Eric Young addresses his WWE exit

After leaving WWE in 2020, Eric Young returned in 2022 before departing again in 2023 without appearing on television.

Reflecting on his days with the company, the 45-year-old believes he did not receive enough opportunities on the main roster.

"Just an unfortunate series of events, and it didn't work out," Young said. "Am I mad? No. Am I disappointed? I will always be disappointed because I was never given a fair chance."

In the same interview, Young revealed what his relationship is like with Triple H. The Game was NXT's creative figurehead when the Canadian performed for the brand from 2016 to 2018.

