Ex-WWE star suggests unexpected way for Rhea Ripley to get revenge on Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan is seemingly determined to steal Dominik Mysterio from Rhea Ripley while the latter is on hiatus from WWE. And now a former star has suggested an unexpected manner in which Mami could get her revenge on DomDom after her comeback.

In a significant turn of events, Liv Morgan kissed Mysterio on WWE Monday Night RAW. That came after The Judgment Day Member 'accidentally' helped her defeat Becky Lynch twice at King and Queen of the Ring and again on the red brand a few nights later. And now former WWE Superstar Matthew Rehwoldt has had his say in the matter as well.

As many believe Dominik will eventually ally with Morgan, Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) suggested that the current WWE Women's World Champion and Mami battle upon the latter's return in a match in which Mysterio would be locked up in a cage.

On the Rebooked podcast, Rehwoldt agreed that Mysterio could help Morgan defeat Ripley in a one-on-one match at WWE SummerSlam. The two would later battle over the former NXT North American Champion, who would be locked in a shark cage. If Mami wins, she gets her chance to beat up her then-former-partner inside the cage or in the ring.

"So, here's the thing. you could do it in a shark cage with the idea being like, all right, he betrayed Rhea, so she wouldn't want his custody. But the idea is: if Liv wins, she retains her title and Dom is safe. But if Rhea wins, she gets her title back and gets five minutes alone in a cage or in the ring with Dominik or whatever and she whoops his a**," he suggested. [39:51 - 40:15]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Dominik will not be the only one betraying Rhea Ripley from The Judgment Day, says WWE Analyst

Over the past few weeks, Dominik Mysterio was not the only Judgment Day member in contact with Liv Morgan. Finn Balor was seen leaving the same car as the Women's World Champion as they arrived at WWE RAW last week. This week, she was spotted speaking to JD McDonagh backstage on the red brand.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts predicted that all The Judgment Day members would betray Mami except the World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

"I think Damian Priest goes on the side of Rhea Ripley. I think that what we witness is Liv Morgan on her revenge tour destroying all the things that Rhea Ripley holds sacred except she's not able to get Damian Priest. And this relationship, this special relationship, what do they call them 'The Terror Twins' or something like that? That special relationship that developed between Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley remains unfractured," he said.

Priest has already questioned McDonagh about his conversation with Morgan. However, the latter claimed he was telling her she would not hold the Women's World Championship for long. With Sam Roberts thinking McDonagh was lying to his teammate, it would be interesting to see how this storyline will unfold.

How do you think Rhea Ripley should get revenge on Dominik Mysterio if he cheats on her with Liv Morgan? Hit the Discuss button and sound off.

