Ex-WWE star thought John Laurinaitis was in his corner; wasn't concerned about getting fired

A former WWE Superstar has said that he didn't expect to get fired because John Laurinaitis was a big supporter of his.

Maven worked for WWE during the height of the Ruthless Aggression Era, from 2001-2005. He didn't do much of note following his exit from the company. He is still in great shape and in good spirits, judging from his recent videos on YouTube.

In his latest video, Maven spoke about his WWE firing. He went into detail about getting a call from John Laurinaitis where he was told about his firing. Maven stated that he wasn't too concerned about the call as he felt that John was in his corner. Check out his full comments below:

"Right after WrestleMania, right after my segment with Austin, a few weeks passed and I was still doing tag matches with Simon Dean. It was a Tuesday like any other day. I get a call from John, Johnny Ace, John Laurinaitis, who was the Vice President of Talent Relations. Getting a call from Johnny, I wouldn't say it was unique, it wasn't unique, but it was always concerning for one reason: Johnny is not a guy that would call you just to say 'hi'. But I wasn't concerned because Johnny was in my corner. Johnny always thought that I had something to offer and something to bring to the table." [2:06-2:46]

Maven has always had big praise for John Laurinaitis

Maven has previously spoken about Laurinaitis in his videos. The veteran wrestler once said that he was fired from WWE because he didn't pay heed to John's "good advice." Laurinaitis always urged Maven to go down to the ring and train with the veterans of the ring, but the latter didn't listen to his advice.

Maven was the winner of the first-ever Tough Enough competition. He also won the Hardcore title on three occasions during his run with WWE.

