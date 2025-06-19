Ex-WWE star told Mandy Rose "I think I'm getting fired" two weeks before release

Mandy Rose worked for WWE from 2015 to 2022 before unexpectedly being let go by the company. In a recent interview, Elayna Black recalled how she predicted her own exit to Rose shortly before the company released her.

Black performed as Cora Jade on WWE's NXT brand for four years before news of her departure emerged on May 2. Although her exit came as a surprise to many fans, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion sensed her time with the company was set to end.

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Black revealed she asked Rose for advice on life post-WWE in a text message two weeks before her release:

"Anyone who works there is gonna have some thought in the back of their head that it could be over, so I feel like it could be a shock, and it was, but at the same time I was always ready for it, and I think it was like two weeks before, I had texted Mandy, and I was like, 'Hey, I think I'm getting fired. I need to have some advice.' She was like, 'Girl, whatever happens, you're gonna be fine.'" [3:03 – 3:28]

Black made it clear she has no bad feelings toward WWE as a company after her release. However, she felt like one unnamed individual "gaslighted" her by ignoring her creative ideas two days before she left.

Elayna Black is grateful for Mandy Rose's help

In 2022, Mandy Rose's online subscription-based service landed her in trouble with WWE bosses. The former Tough Enough contestant immediately lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez before being released.

Elayna Black thanked Mandy Rose for sharing advice about her wrestling career and ventures outside of WWE:

"Immediately, she got all the resources for me. She's literally so helpful. She's been not only like a wrestling mother to me, but a business and management type mother to me. Just seeing what she's been able to do with her life, and how much she's helped me just in this short period of time. It's literally been a month since I was released. She's helped me so much, and I can't say enough good things about Mandy." [3:30 – 3:55]

Black also named a WWE legend she wants to come out of retirement to face her in a first-time-ever match.

Please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More