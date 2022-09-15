"A lot of cocaine users still employed" - Ex-WWE star Velveteen Dream makes stunning claim about former colleagues

Velveteen Dream, aka Patrick Clark, continues to be in the news as the controversial ex-WWE star responded to EC3's serious accusations during an Instagram Live video.

The former NXT North American Champion posted a follow-up post on his IG stories and seemingly accused his former company of still employing alleged cocaine users.

Dream has been on the wrong side of the law since his WWE release as the former NXT star was arrested for possession of cocaine in November 2021. EC3's explosive revelations on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show further increased the heat on Velveteen Dream as he dealt with his legal troubles.

The 27-year-old star has since gone on the offensive on social media as he looks to rebuild his damaged reputation in professional wrestling.

Dream also isn't shying away from taking a few shots as he issued a strongly-worded message, as you can view below:

"A lot of cocaine users still employed truth be told!! But I'm not dirty like some of Ya'll #VegasRules APPLY. "You never can win when you dirty" Say the Dreams name, but Keep my name outta your mouth. #StopPlayinWithMe #TheRight1ANDTheWrong1," tweeted Velveteen Dream.

Velveteen Dream will reportedly never be brought back by WWE

Between 2017 and 2019, Velveteen Dream was considered one of NXT's most promising young talents. Dream's career went downhill after an impressive North American title run as the superstar faced several problems in his personal life, in addition to injuries.

Velveteen's name also emerged during the Speaking Out movement as he was accused of sexual misconduct with underage children.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE On Sportskeeda Wrestling's “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, EC3 told us a shocking story about Velveteen Dream. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, EC3 told us a shocking story about Velveteen Dream.#WWE https://t.co/pJo2b6C6pR

The sexual harassment charges spelled the end of Dream's WWE stint as he was eventually booted out of the company in May 2021. He has been arrested multiple times since his hiatus from the ring, and rumors state that Triple H's team might never think about getting Dream back due to his track record.

What are your opinions on the latest developments in the Velveteen Dream saga? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi