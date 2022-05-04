"I would be nothing without these people" - Victoria gets emotional talking about ex-WWE stars who helped her (Exclusive)

Two-time WWE Women's Champion Victoria has thanked the likes of Nick Dinsmore (aka Eugene) and Rob Conway for helping her progress in the pro wrestling industry.

Before debuting in WWE, Victoria trained in the company's then developmental territory, OVW, and a few other promotions. She became a permanent member of the main roster in 2002 and had a seven-year run with Vince McMahon's company.

While speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Victoria thanked the likes of Nick Dinsmore, Rob Conway, and former WWE referee Danny Davis for taking the time to teach her about pro wrestling:

"Nick Dinsmore and all these people would come and meet me two hours before our classes started. I would go two hours before because I didn't know sh*t. I would be nothing without these people taking the time to work with me. I'm a fitness competitor, knows nothing about wrestling and they took the time out to work with me on their private time. I would be nothing without these people," Victoria said. [From 19:26 to 20:06]

She continued:

"Rob Conway, Nick Dinsmore, Danny Davis - they really took the time to teach me the ins and outs, and that's not overnight. It took years to learn. Even when I was in WWE, I was still green - and you don't learn everything overnight - I'm still green for many years." [From 20:26 to 20:52]

Victoria disclosed that she still feels inexperienced now as the present day's wrestling style is currently different from when she was in her prime.

Ex-WWE star Victoria had to learn how to wrestle in a month

The former women's champion said that she had 30 days to learn wrestling after she sent in an audition tape.

"They said, ‘We want to see you wrestling.’ So I googled a pro wrestling school, and UPW came up. So, I called them and said WWF is wanting to meet me and I need to learn how to wrestle in 30 days, which I didn’t know. I thought it was a routine – 5-6-7-8, OK, you go here to the corner. I didn’t think in a million years that I would be doing that for 20 years,” said Victoria.

Before stepping into pro wrestling, Victoria was a bodybuilder and competed in fitness competitions. She is a two-time WWE Women's champion and five-time Knockouts Champion in TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling).

Her last WWE appearance came at the Royal Rumble 2021. She entered at #10 and was the fifth contestant to be eliminated.

