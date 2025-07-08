Ex-WWE star visits Rob Van Dam's home; apologizes to him for past comments

A former WWE Superstar visited Rob Van Dam's home to apologize to him for his past comments targeting the veteran. Maven once called RVD the "smelliest wrestler" he had wrestled.
Maven runs an incredibly successful YouTube channel and boasts almost 700k followers. He occasionally interacts with fellow former WWE Superstars in his videos. Maven once jokingly said RVD was the "smelliest wrestler" he had ever been in the ring with, and felt he needed to apologize for the comment.
In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Maven visited Rob Van Dam at his home, greeted his wife Katie Forbes, and apologized to him.
“A while back, I said something I regretted instantly,” Maven explained in the opening of his video. “I came to apologize. I know I said some things that were taken the wrong way. I can make excuses all day long, but I’m a man that when you make a mistake, you apologize to someone to their face.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]
Rob Van Dam accepted Maven's apology
It didn't take long for RVD to accept Maven's apology, following which the two veterans had a lengthy chat. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he appreciated Maven coming to apologize and that there were no hard feelings between them.
Maven then explained to RVD how he wasn't talking about his hygiene when he made that comment:
“I remember you used to take baby powder… and contrary to popular belief, I wasn’t staring at your c**k… I was thinking maybe you were just on to something with the baby powder that I wasn’t privy to. That’s where I was trying to go with it.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]
Rob Van Dam and Maven have settled their differences, and fans are glad that they did. Maven has amassed a massive fan following over the past two years, largely thanks to his YouTube channel, and received a mostly positive response to his latest video featuring RVD.
