Ex-WWE star wants to work with Roman Reigns if Triple H rehires him after 15-year absence

Triple H has rehired several former WWE Superstars in recent months, including Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. Rene Dupree is open to joining the list of returning talents, but only if WWE's Chief Content Officer contacts him.

Dupree performed on the main roster between 2003 and 2007. He won the World Tag Team Championship with fellow La Resistance member Sylvain Grenier and the WWE Tag Team Championship with Kenzo Suzuki.

On his Cafe de Rene podcast, the 38-year-old was asked who he would like to face and team up with if he returned to WWE:

"Who's the top guy in WWF [WWE] right now? Is it Roman [Reigns]? Him," Dupree said. "And then I guess you can probably have us tag too and turn that into a [storyline]. I could do a lot of great business with all the top guys there. I know I could. It's just up for the son-in-law [Triple H] to call me. That's all you have to do. Pick up the phone." [0:37 – 1:07]

Dupree decided to leave WWE shortly after Chris Benoit's double murder and suicide. He has mostly wrestled in Japan since his WWE departure, most recently for Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Rene Dupree is never afraid to speak his mind about Triple H

Realistically, Rene Dupree looks unlikely to return to WWE under Triple H's leadership. The two-time Tag Team Champion previously criticized The Game for making snide comments toward him.

Earlier this year, Dupree joked that Vince McMahon's son-in-law should have used a shovel rather than a sledgehammer as his signature WWE weapon:

"For years I couldn't understand why he didn't use a shovel. He used a sledgehammer. He should have used a shovel for how many people he f***ing buried, and he knows he did."

Dupree has not competed in a WWE match since joining forces with Sylvain Grenier to defeat Los Luchas on the February 20, 2007, episode of ECW.

