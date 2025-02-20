Ex-WWE star willing to join forces with Randy Orton again after three years

Randy Orton returned to WWE in-ring action in November 2023 after a career-threatening back injury sidelined him for 18 months. Matt Riddle, The Viper's former tag team partner, recently gave his thoughts on a possible RK-Bro reunion.

In April 2021, Orton and Riddle formed an unlikely tag team partnership after briefly feuding on RAW. The two men quickly became one of WWE's most popular duos. They also won the RAW Tag Team Championship twice before Orton's injury forced the team to separate.

During an appearance on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Riddle said he is open to teaming up with Orton again:

"The connection we made of being friends on TV to others was monumental. I know for a fact because it's been years since we've even been on TV together, and people still ask about us all the time and what we're doing, and this, that. 'Is there any shot of you guys getting back?' And I always just go, 'Maybe one day.' I would say yes. I'm pretty sure Randy would say yes too, you know, but only time will tell." [1:01:40 – 1:02:08]

Riddle received his release from WWE in September 2023. His last match alongside Randy Orton ended in defeat against The Usos in May 2022.

How Matt Riddle and Randy Orton became RK-Bro

After WrestleMania 37, Matt Riddle was supposed to take a pinfall loss in a tag team match alongside Drew McIntyre against RETRIBUTION. Around the same time, Braun Strowman and Randy Orton were due to begin a rivalry.

According to Riddle, those ideas were nixed due to concerns about Orton's back injury:

"Randy was supposed to wrestle Braun Strowman and get into a feud with him, but with Randy's back being the way it is, he didn't wanna really get into a feud with Braun, and then they pitched my name and Randy was like, 'Yes,' and then me and Randy had our one match, he enjoyed working with me enough where he was like, 'Dude, I wanna work with this guy every week.'" [57:24 – 57:46]

Riddle also recalled how Orton initially wanted him fired after their first backstage meeting in WWE.

Please credit Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

