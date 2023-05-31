Ex-WWE star willing to return after eight years if Tough Enough is revived

Six seasons of the WWE Tough Enough reality competition aired between 2001 and 2015. Bill DeMott, a trainer on the third and fifth seasons, recently revealed that he would like to work on the show again if it returns.

Tough Enough revolves around up-and-coming wrestlers competing in a series of challenges as they attempt to earn a WWE contract. Several high-profile names had successful careers after appearing on the show, including Chelsea Green, John Morrison, Mandy Rose, The Miz, and Sonya Deville.

On the Developmentally Speaking podcast, DeMott said he is open to training rookie wrestlers again if WWE ever brings Tough Enough back:

"I always go by: you never know. There's always that timeframe. There's gonna be another Tough Enough, and if Steve Austin's got another six months he wants to spend with me, I'm ready to go." [37:32 – 37:42]

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin hosted the fifth season of Tough Enough. DeMott was one of three trainers alongside Booker T and Trish Stratus that year.

In 2015, DeMott resigned as the head trainer of the Performance Center following allegations of misconduct. The 56-year-old denied the accusations, stating that he only left his role "to avoid any embarrassment or damage to the WWE."

Bill DeMott took pride in his WWE training methods

The former WCW star trained wrestlers in various developmental systems, including Deep South Wrestling (DSW), Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), and NXT.

During that time, DeMott built strong relationships with superstars, including Nikki and Brie Bella (aka The Garcia Twins) and Kofi Kingston:

"Getting to still hear those opportunities and sharing messages with the Garcia sisters and Kofi Kingston, you go up and down the line, and that's the thing as a coach. You didn't dig me as a coach but you understood where I was coming from as a person. And that's what I'm most proud of, is my relationships." [36:57 – 37:16]

As an in-ring competitor, DeMott is best known for his run as Hugh Morrus in WCW. He won the company's United States Heavyweight Championship twice in 2000.

