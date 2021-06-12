"He might’ve saved my life" - Ex-WWE star on what Brock Lesnar did after being knocked out

Former WWE star Zach Gowen has opened up about an incident in the ring with Brock Lesnar where the Beast Incarnate might have saved his life. Gowen recounted how he was knocked out after a powerbomb by Lesnar.

Mr. Gowen, an amputee, was with WWE between 2003 and 2004, and wrestled the likes of Brock Lesnar and Mr. McMahon. He was brutalized by Lesnar during their feud, including being thrown down the stairs by the former Universal Champion.

While speaking on the Rewind Recap Relive podcast, Zach Gowen revealed that Brock Lesnar was to powerbomb him thrice. But, after realizing that Gowen was knocked out, he stopped at two powerbombs.

"He was supposed to give me three powerbombs, like a triple powerbomb where you hold on, and then after two, he felt I got knocked out. Like he felt my body go limp for a second. I hit the back of my head on the mat. I was knocked out on the powerbomb. It was supposed to be three, but he felt that I was in danger, so he just let me go. He might’ve saved my life if we’re being 100% honest, at that point," said Gowen. (H/T SeScoops)

Gowen spoke about the angle with Lesnar in WWE and spoke fondly about how fans still remember it.

Zach Gowen on how Vince McMahon helped him after his WWE release

Gowen, in a recent interview, discussed his battle with alcohol addiction and the role Vince McMahon and WWE played in helping him battle it.

"And then in my late 20s, Vince McMahon literally saving my life. [laughs] It’s kinda strange, how woven that company and how important that company is to my daily life even at 38 years old."

Jim Ross contacted Gowen and told him about WWE's wellness department, and WWE paid him to get treated for his addiction.

