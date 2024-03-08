Ex-WWE Superstar opens up on why Andrade returned from AEW (Exclusive)

According to former WWE Superstar EC3, jumping ship from AEW was a perfectly logical choice for Andrade.

Andrade had been one of the more prominent names in AEW despite never being in the world championship picture. When his contract expired in late 2023, he appeared at CMLL. At this year's Royal Rumble, he finally returned to the Stamford-based company, to everyone's surprise.

Speaking about Andrade's decision to jump ship, EC3 explained on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws why he could have come to the conclusion.

"If your wife (Charlotte Flair) is there, is the grass necessarily greener? I mean, there's a bigger forum, and probably... I mean, to trade one former creative tyrant for a new one and to see that maybe things have opened up and changed, and maybe the high morale in the WWE locker room is because Vince (McMahon) is gone, is more welcoming. Plus, you get the familiarity and the comfort, and your wife, and you are in the biggest show in town. Like, seems like a good bet." [9:17 onwards]

Vince Russo thinks Charlotte Flair and Andrade will be kept in separate WWE shows

While Charlotte and Andrade are married, Vince Russo thinks they will be kept on separate shows.

On the same episode of Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE writer stated:

"How much do we wanna bet, come on bro you know how things work there. Vince or no Vince, how much do we wanna bet that they are gonna put Charlotte and Andrade on different shows. You know they are gonna do that bro, you know it. You know it." [9:53 onwards]

Expand Tweet

As if now, what Andrade plans to do next remains to be seen.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Vince Russo thinks Tony Khan does not care about AEW ratings:

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE