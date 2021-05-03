Chelsea Green received current WWE Superstar's belongings in a trashbag after release; WWE apologized

WWE released a number of wrestlers on April 15 including Chelsea Green and Mickie James. The latter soon took to Twitter to reveal that she had received her belongings in a trashbag.

WWE Personnel apologized and released the parties responsible for the mishap. However, another released WWE Superstar, Chelsea Green, revealed that she received a trashbag too, but it contained the belongings of current WWE Superstar Natalya.

Speaking on her podcast 50 Shades of Green, Chelsea Green went over the events that took place after she received a box from WWE. She said:

"I brought that box straight into the kitchen and Matt [Cardona] and I opened it and inside that box was a nice, fresh, plastic f**king bag full to the brim . . . before I tell you the contents of my box and my garbage bag, I just want to make it clear that after talking to all of the other females, I believe that every single person who has been released who is a female has received this garbage bag. Gail Kim put it out there as well . . . this is a trend, this is a long trend" Green continued, "Matt was pissed. Matt was really pissed. He wanted me to tweet it, he wanted me to talk about it and i didn't feel comfortable . . . I got my trashbag. Upon further inspection of the trashbag, I start to realize 'I'm not really sure what's inside this trashbag". I first pulled out some black boots, beautiful black boots, but not my black boots. I then pulled out a second pair of black boots, again beautiful black boots, but not my black boots. Now here, we get to the third item. The third item was a- oh, the most gorgeous little leather shrug with studs and diamonds and flappy things and pink jewels and all sorts of things. If you know women's wrestling, you know that the person who wears black leather with pink. It was always the same person. It's always gonna be [Natalya]. So I knew right away that the contents of my box were actually Natty's box."

NEW EPISODE OUT NOW 🗑📦 click link in bio to find out what was in MY trash bag from my WWE release. #GarbagebagGate #50shadespod https://t.co/hO6cKWa69h pic.twitter.com/JfKRmkEH0e — 50 shades of Green podcast (@50shadesPod) May 3, 2021

WWE later sent an apology with flowers

Upon learning of the disrespectful treatment some of our recently released talent received on behalf of the company, we took immediate action. The person responsible for this inconsiderate action has been fired and is no longer with @WWE. — Triple H (@TripleH) April 23, 2021

Chelsea Green further went on to describe the events that followed her getting Natalya's possessions in a trashbag:

"I really don't know if [WWE] could have done anything else. I think that was the perfect day to handle it. I will also say that they didn't stop there, they actually did individually called each of us to apologize and they sent flowers . . . with the flowers I got a little note and the not ended by saying 'from your WWE family.'"

