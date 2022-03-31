Ex-WWE Superstar reveals big regret involving The Undertaker

Former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard regrets being replaced in a match against The Undertaker and Kane.

In 2015, The Wyatt Family was involved in a feud with The Brothers of Destruction. Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) and Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) faced The Phenom and Kane in a tag team match at Hell in a Cell at Survivor Series.

Initially, Erick Redbeard (Erick Rowan) was supposed to team up with Rotunda, but those plans were changed, and Lee replaced him. Redbeard hailed The Undertaker as 'great' and praised him for sharing important pointers. He admitted to being disappointed after he couldn't face The Deadman and Kane.

Erick Redbeard spoke about his experience during his latest appearance on the Wrestle Buddy podcast and said:

"The Undertaker is great, he would give you advice, and he's not one to do that unless he sees something in you. He could pull you aside and give you pointers. He's cool and a great guy. My only regret was when we had the match with The Wyatts Family vs Brothers of Destruction, it was me and Brodie vs Brothers of Destruction, then the next week it's Windham and Brodie. I was disappointed about that."

You can watch the full interview below:

The Undertaker is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year

As has been confirmed by WWE, The Phenom will be inducted into the Hall of Fame ahead of WrestleMania 38. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest pro-wrestlers of all time, following a legendary career inside the squared circle. Vince McMahon himself will induct The Undertaker.

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle @undertaker A tribute to one of the greatest of all time… UNDERTAKER!!!! Congrats on your Hall of Fame Induction!!! #itstrue A tribute to one of the greatest of all time… UNDERTAKER!!!! Congrats on your Hall of Fame Induction!!! #itstrue @undertaker https://t.co/ZaEwj0jJ9X

Apart from The Deadman, the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will include the late Vader, who will be inducted by iconic superstar Mick Foley. Another name to receive the prestigious accolade is Sharmell, who will be inducted by her husband, Booker T.

The final inductees will be The Steiner Brothers, but WWE has not yet revealed who will induct them into the Hall of Fame.

Wrestling's hottest power couple reunites on WrestleMania weekend. More details here.

Edited by Kaushik Das