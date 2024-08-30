Ex-WWE Superstar wants Chelsea Green to “stink face” him

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has garnered a huge fan following for her character and her promos on Friday Night SmackDown. She secured her main roster spot in this year’s Draft and has only built on her momentum. Interestingly, her husband, a former superstar of the company, recently expressed his wish to be stink-faced by her.

Matt Cardona is an indie superstar who competed in the Stamford-based promotion as Zack Ryder. The Canadian pro wrestler never shies away from sending loving messages to his wife, Chelsea Green. Recently, however, he expressed a desire via a tweet on X while answering a fan question.

Notably, the fan had asked Cardona which wrestling move he would like to be on the receiving end of.

“Stink face from @ImChelseaGreen,” answered Cardona.

Cardona was released from WWE in 2020 after a somewhat underwhelming 15-year run. However, he revealed that he wanted to end his career at WWE. Moreover, Chelsea Green recently expressed that she wants her husband back in the Stamford-based promotion.

Chelsea Green wants a WWE return for Matt Cardona

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Emily Mae, Chelsea Green said she wants Cardona to be back for another WWE run. She noted that she was unsure if she would get to work alongside him. However, The Hot Mess said that she would like to be Cardona’s mixed tag team partner.

"I don't know if I would work with him, but let's put a pin in that one, I am not sure. But I would obviously love to see him back. I mean ideally I would love to see him and Steph [De Lander] back together to do the GCW shtick. But you know, I would take him as my mix tag partner if I needed to," Green said.

The couple has previously worked together in TNA, and fans would love to see them reunite in WWE. However, the likelihood of Cardona receiving a stink face would drop to zero if he is on the same team as his wife. It would be interesting to see him wrestle again in the Stamford-based promotion.

