Ex-WWE Superstar will not face much repercussions after taking shots at Goldberg and CM Punk, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

A former WWE star has taken some shots against the likes of Goldberg and CM Punk, which caused quite a buzz in the pro-wrestling community. According to wrestling veteran EC3, this apparently won't matter much in terms of his stock in the business.

The star being talked about is Matt Riddle, who has always been very outspoken with his thoughts. The controversial star had previously taken some shots at Goldberg, and more recently made some startling claims about CM Punk as well. Nevertheless, this will not affect his standing in the wrestling community, or so EC3 thinks.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 had the following to say about the ex-WWE star when asked if all these claims affect his stock:

"Nuh-uh. Maybe stock in the sense a future employer may frown upon it. But I don't think it hurts his stock in the wrestling community, so to speak. I mean, it's his opinion, he speaks his mind. No one expects any less. Like taking a shot on Goldberg isn't gonna get you any heat on the net, I don't think."

What did the ex-WWE star say about CM Punk?

According to Matt Riddle, Punk was apparently very difficult to work with backstage.

Speaking in an interview with Going Ringside, Riddle stated that he still gets word of how Punk is behind the scenes. He said:

"You know, I'm not a big fan of that guy [CM Punk] either. That guy su*ks at fighting. He's a b*tch to work with in the back… Because he just bellyaches and complains. This guy complains about getting multiple world title runs… I've heard from my boys that still work there [WWE] that he is a headache, and this isn't a storyline. This is the facts. So, it is what it is," he said. [From 5:40 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen if Punk will respond to these comments.

