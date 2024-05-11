Ex-WWE talent says he almost became Test's tag team partner Quiz

Test, real name Andrew Martin, was one of the most imposing wrestlers in WWE between 1998 and 2007. In a recent interview, former enhancement talent JR Ryder recalled how the company once discussed repackaging him as Test's tag team partner.

Ryder made dozens of appearances on WWE television as a wrestler and extra in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He had a similar appearance to Test, leading people backstage to draw comparisons between the two.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Ryder said he received the nickname Quiz behind the scenes due to his resemblance to Test. At one stage, they were even touted as possible opponents for Bob Holly and Crash Holly.

"There was talks of me being called Quiz, and Test and Quiz versus Bob Holly and Crash," Ryder stated. "There was talks about that but they never did anything with that. I wish they'd have done something. I don't know why it got squashed, but that would have been good. Crash Holly's a great friend of mine. I miss him to death, but that would have been fun." [16:49 – 17:05]

After nixing the Quiz idea, the creative team aligned Test with Albert and Trish Stratus to form the T&A faction.

How JR Ryder's Quiz nickname originated in WWE

Although he cannot remember for certain, JR Ryder thinks Luna Vachon or Viscera began referring to him as Quiz.

Ryder added that WWE's then-Chairman Vince McMahon even called him Quiz when they interacted backstage:

"It was either Luna Vachon or Viscera, one of them started calling me Quiz, so you had Test and they started calling me Quiz, and then it just started catching on, and then Shane McMahon's calling me Quiz. Everybody just called me Quiz when I got there. So, eventually, I'd be sitting next to Test. Even Vince went, 'Test, Quiz.' I'm like, 'I guess this is happening!'" [17:17 – 17:35]

Test won several titles in WWE, including the Intercontinental Championship and the tag titles with Booker T. In 2009, he passed away at the age of 33.

