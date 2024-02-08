Ex-WWE talent says John Laurinaitis is the biggest liar he's ever met

John Laurinaitis was one of Vince McMahon's right-hand men in WWE between 2001 and 2022. In a recent interview, former WCW and WWE wrestler Buck Quartermain accused the 61-year-old of lying to him.

Quartermain competed in several WWE matches in the 1990s and 2000s, mostly as an enhancement talent. Laurinaitis worked in WWE's talent relations department when Quartermain was let go by the company shortly after being hired as a referee.

In an interview on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, the veteran wrestler made it clear he never trusted Laurinaitis:

"The second-tier guys after Vince, I don't know, man, Johnny Laurinaitis was the biggest lying sack of s**t I ever met in my life, and I hate to say that about somebody, but he is a lying sack of s**t. He lies to people every day. That's his whole deal." [23:05 – 23:20]

On January 25, former WWE employee Janel Grant accused John Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon of sexual assault. Laurinaitis' lawyer denied the allegations, claiming his client was also a "victim" of McMahon and "not a predator."

Buck Quartermain gave John Laurinaitis his honest opinion

Reflecting on his WWE exit, Buck Quartermain said he was released due to failing a drug test. At the time, he doubted whether the reason was legitimate due to the fact he did not take drugs between his first and second tests.

Shortly after being informed of his release by another WWE official, Quartermain told John Laurinaitis he was a "piece of s**t" during a phone call:

"Johnny calls me back about five minutes later. I'll never forget this my entire life. He goes, 'Well, you know, Buck, maybe you can get another run in a couple of months as talent,' and I went, 'Johnny, why the f**k would you get me a job at 40 when you didn't give me a job when I was in my thirties? You're just the biggest piece of s**t, dude.' And he was just like, 'Well, you know, Buck, you never know,' and I was like, 'Yeah, I do know.'" [27:19 – 27:47]

One of Quartermain's most notable matches occurred on the June 19, 1995, episode of RAW. He lost to Triple H, then known as Hunter Hearst Helmsley, in a three-minute bout.

