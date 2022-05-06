"It is to me" – Ex-WWE veteran claims Charlotte Flair is being built-up to feud against male superstar

Jim Cornette claimed that Charlotte Flair is currently built-up to feud against Drew Gulak. The former WWE veteran admitted to the same while looking at things from a wrestling perspective.

Flair is currently feuding against Ronda Rousey on SmackDown. In last week's main event, The Queen failed to beat her rival's Beat The Clock Challenge and took her frustrations out on Gulak, who was the timekeeper.

While discussing the same topic on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran was asked if WWE is building up towards a Flair-Gulak feud. Cornette initially responded by claiming that WWE isn't allowed to have intergender matches:

"Well they can't can they? Because they are not allowed to have women and men touching each other." [4:26-4:39]

However, keeping aside the intergender rules, Cornette agreed that WWE is building up a feud between The Queen and the former Cruiserweight Champion:

"Oh yeah, it is to me." [4:40-4:49]

Watch Jim Cornette speak about Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the following video:

Dutch Mantell believes Drew Gulak is in a good spot amidst the feud between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey

In the aftermath of last week's edition of SmackDown, Dutch Mantell gave his take on Drew Gulak finding himself in between the Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey feud.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that the former 205 Live star is at least being used on TV. However, the veteran manager believes that the former 24/7 Champion could be booked better:

"But at least, in his defense, you're seeing him. You're seeing him on TV, and it's not hurting him; it's helping him. Yep, but they can do a lot better."

As for Flair and Rousey, the two will collide in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash. The contest will be a rematch of their WrestleMania 38 encounter.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any of the above quotes.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Abhinav Singh