"It's helping him" - WWE Legend on the positive takeaway from Drew Gulak getting destroyed on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair closed out the latest WWE SmackDown episode with an unusual Beat the Clock 'I Quit' challenge. Rousey clocked the lesser time between the two WrestleMania Backlash rivals as she forced Shotzi Blackheart to say 'I Quit' in their match.

An irate Charlotte Flair attacked Drew Gulak soon after with the ring bell to end SmackDown in an underwhelming fashion.

Gulak came out as a timekeeper on this week's SmackDown, and while he experienced a similar beatdown as in recent weeks, Dutch Mantell said that the former cruiserweight superstar should be glad that he's getting some much-needed TV time.

Here's what Mantell had to say regarding the only positive about Drew Gulak's appearances:

"But at least, in his defense, you're seeing him," noted Dutch Mantell. "You're seeing him on TV, and it's not hurting him; it's helping him. Yep, but they can do a lot better." [From 19:30 onwards]

Dutch Mantell felt WWE SmackDown's main event angle was "totally stupid"

As mentioned above, Ronda Rousey took on Shotzi Blackheart while Charlotte Flair battled Aliyah in the Beat the Clock challenge.

The matches eventually served no purpose as WWE did not attach any substantial stakes to the bout. Mantell was highly critical of the booking and couldn't make any sense of SmackDown's main event segment:

"I have no idea! It didn't even make sense; why would you even have it? It was totally stupid, and then her going after and attacking Drew Gulak, what the hell?" stated Mantell. "That can't possibly lead somewhere because they have been beating his a**. I don't know!"

In case you missed it, Dutch Mantell also provided his brutally honest opinion regarding WWE changing the massive title unification match between RK-Bro and The Usos. You can check out that story right here.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Lennard Surrao