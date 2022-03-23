"Not going add one eyeball to this show" - Ex-WWE veteran claims Cody Rhodes will have zero impact after re-signing with the company (Exclusive)

Former WWE veteran Vince Russo has claimed that Cody Rhodes will have no impact on WWE's ratings after he reportedly signed with the company. Russo even stated that Rhodes will not add a single eyeball to Monday Night RAW in terms of viewership.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, Rhodes has indeed re-signed with WWE and it is now only a matter of time before he makes his re-debut for the company.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo clarified that it won't be The American Nightmare's fault if he fails to attract viewers, as he won't make any sort of impact on the people who are already not watching the show.

"Bro, Cody Rhodes is not going add one eyeball to this show, not one," said Russo. "I want everybody to write down what the rating is pre-Cody and what the rating will be after Cody. Bro, let me make one thing perfectly straight, it's not Cody's fault, just like it wasn't CM Punk's fault, it was not CM Punk's fault how he just became another name on the roster. Bro, this is not going to make one hill of beans difference to people who are not watching the show." [1:17:55 onwards]

Cody Rhodes is expected to be Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 38 opponent

Since Rhodes left AEW a few weeks ago, the wrestling world has been awaiting his WWE re-debut. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion's first stint with the company ended in 2016.

Following his departure, Rhodes found success in NJPW and Ring of Honor. He then played a vital role in the formation of All Elite Wrestling. In AEW, Rhodes was a three-time TNT Champion, a title he lost to Sammy Guevara in his last match with the company.

As it stands, Rhodes is widely expected to make his return to WWE on the final RAW before WrestleMania 38, setting up his rumored match against Seth Rollins. Other fans expect Rhodes to arrive at WrestleMania itself. Either way, the WWE Universe continues to buzz about his return.

