"Vince has always loved s**t to be milked" - Ex-WWE veteran claims Roman Reigns' reunion with Paul Heyman didn't look natural

Former WWE veteran Jim Cornette believes Roman Reigns' recent reunion with Paul Heyman at the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event didn't look natural.

Cornette believes WWE has been "milking" the same angle featuring Reigns, Lesnar, and Heyman for a long period. He also mentioned that Vince McMahon has always "milked" storylines.

During the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the former manager added that Reigns' interference in the WWE Championship match between Lesnar and Bobby Lashley might have felt predictable to the WWE Universe.

"As it was the referee was down for an elongated period of time, everybody was standing around, looking at each other telegraphing this thing and when it happened, suddenly then the referee is fine, right at that exact moment. You can do this quicker with less milking, Vince has always loved s**t to be milked," said Jim Cornette. [10:24-10:45]

Cornette added that WWE could've let the angle between Reigns, Heyman, and Lesnar play out quicker and the WWE Universe wouldn't miss it. He also believes the angle would've unfolded more naturally that way.

"But you could do it, the people wouldn't miss it they would understand it but it would look more something that was naturally unfolding and not a dramatic reading of Shakespeare," Cornette added. [10:46-10:57]

At the Royal Rumble show, Reigns cost Brock Lesnar the WWE Championship with assistance from Heyman, who turned his back on Lesnar. Roman Reigns' interference led to Lashley beating The Beast Incarnate for the title.

As it turned out, Reigns, who previously fired Paul Heyman from his position, once again reunited with his Special Counsel.

Check out Jim Cornette speaking on the Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Brock Lesnar angle here:

Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns will be defending the WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar after The Beast Incarnate made his decision clear this week on RAW. Despite losing the WWE Title at the Royal Rumble, Lesnar ended the night by winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The following night on RAW, Lesnar also received his chance of recapturing the WWE Title. The Beast Incarnate will be one of the five challengers to Bobby Lashley's title at this year's Elimination Chamber show.

A win for Lesnar at the Elimination Chamber could lead to a champion vs. champion match between him and Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

