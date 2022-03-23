"That's not a heel thing to do" - Ex-WWE veteran criticizes Becky Lynch's current character ahead of WrestleMania 38 (Exclusive)

Former WWE veteran Vince Russo has criticized Becky Lynch's current character work in the company. Russo claimed that Lynch has been dressing up in different Halloween costumes every week to get a reaction from the people backstage.

Big Time Becks is currently scheduled to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. The two women have been going back-and-forth for weeks now and Lynch even put Belair on the shelf just days before the Show Of Shows.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo suggested that Becky Lynch is purposely dressing up as the 'terminator'.

"You're supposed to be a heel and every week, it's a different Halloween costume to pop the people in the back. I don't know who you are trying to pop but when you go out there dressed like the terminator, bro, she's got to be doing this on purpose." [52:26 onwards]

Russo went on to mention that Lynch should be committing herself to being a heel and not try to look 'trendy' or 'cool' to get a reaction from the WWE Universe.

"If the bit is, you're supposed to be a heel, you've got to commit to that bit, you can't go out there, you know, looking trendy and looking cool where, you know little kids in the audience are going to think, 'Oh, that's a cool look'. You've got to know bro, that's not a heel thing to do." [52:52 onwards]

Becky Lynch recently injured Bianca Belair as part of their ongoing storyline

Becky Lynch recently injured Bianca Belair on an episode of Monday Night RAW and it was confirmed by WWE that The EST of WWE had suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat.

The statement from WWE read:

"Bianca Belair suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat as a result of the attack perpetrated by Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch last Monday on Raw, WWE.com has learned. The WWE Universe watched in horror as Lynch took out her WrestleMania challenger in vicious fashion, wrapping a chair around Belair’s head and neck before sending her into a steel ring post. Although Belair will not need surgery, she will be out of action for an unspecified amount of time as she recovers, officials say."

However, the injury is not legitimate and is only part of the ongoing storyline between Lynch and Belair. PWinsider confirmed that WWE pulled off the angle to further intensify the feud between the two women. Expect the champion to defend her title at WrestleMania 38 against Bianca Belair after all.

