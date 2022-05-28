"Dipsh*t acting?" – Ex-WWE veteran criticizes Riddle for his promo skills, claims Randy Orton would avoid relying on him

Former WWE veteran Jim Cornette criticized Riddle for his solo promo on RAW.

After RK-Bro dropped the RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos, The King of Bros addressed Randy Orton's injury and put Roman Reigns on notice.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette criticized Riddle for his mic work. The veteran claimed that if he were in Orton's shoes, he'd milk his current injury to avoid teaming up with the former UFC star:

"I can't figure out his appeal, I can't listen to this. Maybe that's part of it. He plugged the six-man [tag team match] and that was, you know, before 'Randy, bro, he's been having a rough time, bro'. With you as a partner, I see why he is having a rough time, I'd be home milking an injury too, if I had to depend on you. Was that real emotion or was that a dips*** acting further like a dips***?" (from 2:24 to 2:52)

Bill Apter recently praised WWE's decision to team up Shinsuke Nakamura with Riddle

On this week's edition of SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted The Usos and took the fight to Jimmy and Jey with the help of Riddle.

Nakamura's tag team partner, Rick Boogs, suffered an injury at WrestleMania 38 during their match against The Usos. Similarly, The Bloodline also put Riddle's partner, Randy Orton, on the shelf.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling, renowned journalist Bill Apter praised WWE's decision to pair up the two:

"The pairing of Naka-Riddle is a great idea that no one expected. With both their tag team partners on the injured list, this makes perfect sense."

WWE recently provided an update on Orton. As of now, it remains to be seen if RK-Bro will challenge for the tag team titles once The Viper is set to return.

