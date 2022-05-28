'Great idea that no one expected' - Veteran journalist Bill Apter praises a WWE SmackDown decision (Exclusive)

This week's WWE SmackDown saw a wide variety of surprises. The New Day teamed up with Drew McIntyre, and Shanky proved that he could bust out dance moves like the best of them. But the internet is buzzing about the alliance between Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Renowned journalist Bill Apter is a fan of the partnership because it came out of nowhere. Even though the two charismatic individuals seem to belong together like peanut butter and jelly, the alliance still surprised the world.

"The pairing of Naka-Riddle is a great idea that no one expected. With both their tag team partners on the injured list, this makes perfect sense," said Apter on a call.

For context, WWE SmackDown star Rick Boogs has been on the injured list since WrestleMania. As for Randy Orton, WWE has mentioned how he is seeing spine specialists and orthopedic surgeons for his back.

The initial excitement surrounding Riddle and Nakamura's partnership was intense. Fans seemed to lap up the surprise WWE SmackDown pairing, and Apter feels WWE should strike while the iron is hot. He believes that they should dethrone The Usos:

"A shocking win over a mult-year team by a newly formed duo! The fans would love it."

One has to wonder if this match will take place at Hell in a Cell or not. All the signs point to it taking place at the grand stage.

Could Sami Zayn cause a malfunction at the junction for the WWE SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Champions?

The temporary alliance formed between The Bloodline and Zayn just seems doomed for failure. Zayn is bound to come to the aid of his associates and cause some miscommunication, some mishap, based on how he has been booked.

Can he be why The Usos drop one or both titles to the new team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle? Fans will have to wait and find out.

