×
Create
Notifications

The Usos name 3-time champion as "honorary" member of The Bloodline

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions on SmackDown this week
The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions on SmackDown this week
Rohit Nath
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 28, 2022 07:27 AM IST
News

The Usos opened SmackDown this week and were confronted by the newly-formed tag team of Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura.

While The Bloodline has been running strong, they have been assisted recently by the self-proclaimed locker room leader and three-time Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

.@SamiZayn: Honorary Uce#SmackDown @WWEUsos https://t.co/S2nqnVAMLj

This week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn had a tense segment on the KO Show with RAW star Kevin Owens, where the latter told Zayn that The Bloodline didn't care about him as much.

While The Conspiracy Theorist declined Kevin Owens' offer to join him on RAW, he would later confront The Usos. Zayn revealed that he thought Owens had a point. He felt their relationship was one-sided in their favor and asked to become a part of The Bloodline.

"#TheBloodline couldn't care less about you."#SmackDown @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn https://t.co/8Fo45atCEl
Also Read Article Continues below

While he acknowledged that he isn't of the same blood as Roman Reigns and The Usos, he asked to be named an honorary member, and the tag team champions accepted that, seemingly trying to get rid of him.

As a result, Sami Zayn is now an honorary member of The Bloodline.

It remains to be seen how things will transpire in the weeks to come as Zayn will continue to assist The Usos.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

Edited by Debottam Saha
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी