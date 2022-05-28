The Usos name 3-time champion as "honorary" member of The Bloodline

The Usos opened SmackDown this week and were confronted by the newly-formed tag team of Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura.

While The Bloodline has been running strong, they have been assisted recently by the self-proclaimed locker room leader and three-time Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

This week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn had a tense segment on the KO Show with RAW star Kevin Owens, where the latter told Zayn that The Bloodline didn't care about him as much.

While The Conspiracy Theorist declined Kevin Owens' offer to join him on RAW, he would later confront The Usos. Zayn revealed that he thought Owens had a point. He felt their relationship was one-sided in their favor and asked to become a part of The Bloodline.

While he acknowledged that he isn't of the same blood as Roman Reigns and The Usos, he asked to be named an honorary member, and the tag team champions accepted that, seemingly trying to get rid of him.

As a result, Sami Zayn is now an honorary member of The Bloodline.

It remains to be seen how things will transpire in the weeks to come as Zayn will continue to assist The Usos.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha