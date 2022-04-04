WWE Superstar Rick Boogs provides details on injury sustained at WrestleMania Night 1

Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura helped kick off WWE's WrestleMania 38, facing off against The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. At the approximately six-minute mark, Boogs suffered a legitimate injury, forcing WWE to call an audible during the match and end it prematurely.

Later in the broadcast, WWE lead commentator Michael Cole reported that Boogs would have to undergo surgery to repair a torn quadriceps and patella tendon.

Today, Boogs took to Instagram to provide details on his state of mind and the nature of his injury. In an emotional post, Boogs said he was grateful to have the opportunity to wrestle in the opening match at WrestleMania Night 1, and that he would be back in WWE "bigger, better, and stronger":

"From the highest of highs to lowest of lows. Having my beautiful wife with me to experience my first Wrestlemania. Getting the incredible opportunity to open the show! Being able to demonstrate brute strength in front of millions of viewers! Unfortunately, the doctor told me my quad was too strong for the tendon and it was flexing so hard, it ripped the tendon totally off the bone. I’m still incredibly grateful for the experience and for all the love and support. History proves I will come back bigger, better, and stronger. IT’S A MINDSET" - Rick Boogs, Instagram

While there's been no confirmation on whether Boogs and Nakamura were set to win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, the duo had a decent chance to do so. WWE will have a big hole to fill in Boogs' absence, as he and Nakamura have become key features of SmackDown in the last year.

Rick Boogs became a popular showcase on SmackDown following his pairing with former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura last May. The duo has quality chemistry inside and outside the ring, and Boogs' electric guitar solos during Nakamura's entrances have become fan favorites.

Rick Boogs says WWE called him up to the main roster because Vince McMahon loved his work in an Old Spice Ad

During an interview on the After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves in September 2021, Rick Boogs revealed that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was impressed with his character work during an Old Spice ad campaign the company ran in the lead up to Wrestlemania 37.

Boogs said Bruce Prichard told him so during his first week on SmackDown:

“I did the Old Spice ad campaign and apparently Vince watched and was like, call the guy up. Just from the character work alone, this is what I heard. (...) I did this video where I did a lunge, I had a bar on my back, and I was playing the trooper on the guitar. Bruce said that Vince was going to love that because he loves lifting weights, I guess that was it. Oh, he can play the trooper while he’s lunging 345 pounds, let’s just have him bust out [Shinsuke Nakamura’s] tunes to live people,” said Boogs.

During his time on the main roster, Boogs has not only become a recognized character with Shinsuke Nakamura but is also a two-time 24/7 Champion.

Edited by Jacob Terrell