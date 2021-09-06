SmackDown star Rick Boogs discussed why Vince McMahon called him up to the main roster

WWE SmackDown superstar Rick Boogs was called up to the main roster a few months ago. He accompanied Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring, playing his theme song.

During the most recent episode of the After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves, Boogs revealed that Vince McMahon was impressed with him due to the Old Spice ad campaign he was featured in leading up to Wrestlemania 37.

“I think it was the first day I was at SmackDown and Bruce Prichard was [there], and I did the Old Spice ad campaign and apparently Vince watched and was like, call the guy up. Just from the character work alone, this is what I heard. Then they had to figure out what to do with me. It’s like, what does he do? I don’t know? Is he on NXT? No. They went on my Instagram, and you know what it was? I did this video where I did a lunge, I had a bar on my back, and I was playing the trooper on the guitar. Bruce said that Vince was going to love that because he loves lifting weights, I guess that was it. Oh, he can play the trooper while he’s lunging 345 pounds, let’s just have him bust out [Shinsuke Nakamura’s] tunes to live people,” Rick Boogs said.

Rick Boogs has had a solid main roster career so far

Rick Boogs has had a great start to his SmackDown career. Since his debut, he has gained wins over the likes of former Intercontinental champions Apollo Crews and Dolph Ziggler. He has also previously won the 24/7 title twice.

In a short time, he has become a fan-favorite and also a favorite of WWE superstars like Toni Storm who called him "Eddie Van Halen in wrestling boots."

