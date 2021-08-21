Rick Boogs wins debut match on SmackDown

SmackDown had an under-the-radar debut match this week. Ric Boogs made his main-roster WWE debut on the SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown. He's been the axeman for new Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for weeks. For the last few months, Boogs would primarily play Nakamura to the ring for matches. It would get Pat McAfee pumped up so much that he would stand on the SmackDown announce table.

After Boogs played a part in Apollo Crews losing the Intercontinental Championship, it was only a matter of time before he had an official match. Boogs teamed up with Nakamura on SmackDown against Crews and Commander Azeez.

With a background in amateur wrestling, Boogs utilized his size and athleticism to bully Crews when in the ring. He ultimately picked up the win for his team by hitting an abdominal stretch/power slam combination.

What does the future hold for Ric Boogs on SmackDown?

For Apollo Crews, he finally got to try out a different type of character. He played on his Nigerian heritage and beat Big E for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 37. Going for the tag team titles in the future would be a good step for Crews and Azeez.

Nakamura is in his second reign with the IC title. He had previously battled Baron Corbin on SmackDown for the King of the Ring Crown. Is it a nod that the crown will be on the line in another King of the Ring Tournament?

Boogs is still new to the main roster, but he has something many other WWE stars do not have - a defined and outlandish character. While most WWE stars are good in the ring, on the mic, or both, many of the characters are very similar.

Edited by Aashran Mahajan