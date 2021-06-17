WWE to bring back King of the Ring and Cyber Sunday later this year- Report

WWE is set to return to the road in less than a month, with fans getting increasingly excited about it. The company may have some interesting plans for the shows beyond SummerSlam and into early 2022.

WrestleVotes tweeted that WWE is potentially looking at more "themed" live shows once touring begins again. The concepts mentioned were King of the Ring, Cyber Sunday and Old School RAW. Here is WrestleVotes' tweet:

Hearing WWE is potentially looking at more ‘themed’ live shows upon returning to the road. Old School RAW, KOTR tourney, Viewers Choice ala Cyber Sunday all possible for late 2021, early 2022. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 17, 2021

WWE may bring these shows back at any point in the fall and winter of 2021, which would add some flavor to a generally uninspiring period for the main roster product.

WWE could have an exciting second half to 2021

WWE will return in front of fans on a regular basis from the July 16th episode of SmackDown, which is the go-home show for Money in the Bank. A 25-city tour was announced for the summer, with it culminating in time for SummerSlam. The Biggest Event of the Summer will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

BREAKING NEWS: @SummerSlam will take place from @AllegiantStadm in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, marking the first time the annual event has been held at an @NFL stadium! https://t.co/oqSsBKtSMV pic.twitter.com/ZyNSKDkG3a — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2021

The 2021 WWE Draft is slated to happen a week after SummerSlam, although the company has not yet confirmed it.

The aforementioned show concepts could all return following the busy summer period, either later in the year or early next year. The King of the Ring tournament has happened sporadically over the past two decades, with WWE discontinuing it as a pay-per-view following the 2002 event.

The last tournament was in 2019, with Baron Corbin emerging from the 16-man field victorious. He still has the 'King' gimmick to this day and is feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura over his crown.

WWE has surprisingly not held a 'Viewer's Choice' event in years. Whether it is in the form of a special episode of RAW or SmackDown or a pay-per-view, the concept would be a welcome addition to the calendar. However, it could have been a particularly great idea during the ThunderDome era.

Cyber Sunday and King of the Ring would freshen up WWE's pay-per-view lineup, should they return as such. Meanwhile, the company has recently completed a few 'Old School' episodes. The last one was the throwback edition of SmackDown, while the first RAW of 2021 was Legend's Night.

If these shows do happen, it would only further the excitement during the second half of 2021 for WWE fans.

