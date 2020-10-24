Recently, WWE's pay-per-view turnover has been pretty good. Every such event since the move to the ThunderDome has been a success, with a solid string of matches, some compelling stories, and a digestible length. This Sunday's Hell in a Cell event is likely to follow suit, with some exciting moments possibly in the works.

However, this does not mean that WWE's pay-per-view calendar is perfect. They could do with some changes, particularly with gimmick pay-per-views. While the company has organically built up to three different Hell in a Cell matches this year, it would be better if the stipulation was reserved as a last resort for only the most intense rivalries instead of having a fixed spot every October.

The same thing can be said about TLC and, to an extent, Extreme Rules. There are a lot of major events from WWE's storied past that remain popular, either by the name, the concept, or what it represented. Some of them could replace the aforementioned pay-per-views on the calendar.

A revival for some WWE past pay-per-views is possible, with NXT bringing back some old hits this year. In Your House returned as an NXT Takeover special, while next week's episode of the Black and Gold brand will be Halloween Havoc.

Hopefully, the main roster follows suit and brings back these much more recent events. Here are five pay-per-views WWE needs to bring back.

#5 WWE One Night Only/Insurrextion/Rebellion (UK-based pay-per-view)

The UK is due a WWE pay-per-view.

This is less about the name of the pay-per-view and more about where it will take place. The United Kingdom hasn't gotten a WWE pay-per-view since the days of Insurrextion and Rebellion in the early 2000s, both of which were pretty inconsequential shows. Another UK pay-per-view is long overdue, once it is completely safe to travel again following the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE could hold an existing pay-per-view across the pond as they did with SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley Stadium. But what may be more likely to happen is a fresh pay-per-view on the calendar, dedicated to WWE's British fanbase. It could adopt the One Night Only name that was given to the September 1997 event that took place in Birmingham, England.

A similar show should happen soon, especially with Scotsman Drew McIntyre as the current WWE Champion. The pop he would get once he returns to the UK with the belt is as good an incentive as any for the company to hold a special event there.

WWE could call it One Night Only, Insurrextion, Rebellion, or something from their current pay-per-view schedule like Backlash or Payback.