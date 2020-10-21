WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: 5 Things that must happen - Universal title match consequences, New Champion crowned

WWE's next pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, is this Sunday and is expected to be another solid offering inside the ThunderDome. The card so far is exciting, albeit not complete. Four matches have been announced so far, including three of them inside Hell in a Cell.

All three matches are worthy of being inside the satanic structure, with WWE having to restore the value of the Hell in a Cell stipulation following last year's No Contest disaster between Seth Rollins and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. The first thing that must be ensured is that every Cell match will have a winner.

The full match card for Hell in a Cell is not known right now, with a few matches from SmackDown and maybe a couple more from RAW likely to be added. They might be the key in making sure the event is not a throwaway one, much like last year's hastily built installment of Hell in a Cell.

Here are five things that must happen at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020.

#5 Elias defeats Jeff Hardy at Hell in a Cell

Elias needs to win on Sunday.

Having returned on last week's episode of RAW, Elias is once again a heel. This is a great move for him, as his run as a babyface was not working at all. WWE's resident guitarist made an instant impact, attacking Jeff Hardy, who he thinks was behind the hit-and-run assault that wrote him off TV for nearly five months.

Elias has tremendous potential as a villain, as shown during his high-profile spots alongside John Cena and The Undertaker in the past. He even got a crowd to boo him for six minutes straight during one of his trademark concerts, alongside Kevin Owens.

This recent heel turn needs to spark a new beginning for Elias, starting at Hell in a Cell. He will face Hardy at the event, where a victory is needed. If the company plans to utilize Elias to his potential, he needs to come out victorious over the WWE legend at Hell in a Cell. The victory doesn't even need to be clean.

Elias may not even win the feud over Jeff Hardy as a whole, but he needs to win the first match to establish himself as a prominent part of the upper mid-card on RAW. A win on Sunday could wipe out the bitter taste of his mediocre run as a face on SmackDown.