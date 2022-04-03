Unfortunate update on Rick Boogs' status after suffering serious injury at WrestleMania 38 

As announced by Michael Cole during the WrestleMania 38 broadcast, Rick Boogs suffered a quadriceps patella injury during his WrestleMania 38 match and will need to undergo surgery.

Dave Meltzer had previously reported that Boogs had possibly sustained a torn patella tendon before WWE issued an official announcement on the SmackDown superstar's condition.

While WWE did not reveal further details regarding Boogs' injury, we wish him nothing but the best and hope to get more updates on his status in the upcoming days.

How did Rick Boogs get injured at WrestleMania 38?

The SmackDown Tag Team Championship match kicked off Night One of WrestleMania 38 as Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura looked to dethrone The Usos.

The title match went along just fine until Boogs decided to lift Jey and Jimmy Uso upon his shoulders for a double Fireman's Carry. Unfortunately for the star, his knees buckled, and he came crashing down on the mat.

The superstar was seen rolling on the floor before WWE trainers rushed to the scene and checked on him. The untimely injury affected the match as The Usos, and Shinsuke Nakamura wrestled for a few minutes before going straight to the finish, which was also reportedly changed at the last minute.

After the match, Nakamura joined his partner at ringside as the trainers had already taped up Boogs' knee. The former NXT star was then carried to the backstage area amid concerned faces inside the packed AT&T Stadium.

Boogs has been on the main roster since May 2021, and he has since been regularly featured as Nakamura's energetic sidekick on the blue brand. Rick even experienced a memorable WrestleMania moment as he got to play the guitar during Nakamura's magnificent entrance theme song.

While nothing's confirmed, Rick Boogs could be out for a long time. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling as we gather more information on his status.

