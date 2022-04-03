Popular star suffers legitimate injury during title match at WrestleMania 38; The Usos make a last-minute change to the finish

WrestleMania 38 opened with the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match. While it was the right bout to open the festivities, things didn't play out that well. During the match, Rick Boogs suffered a legitimate injury, causing an impromptu change in finish.

The match was shaping up to be an engaging affair as both teams went back and forth. The Usos eventually retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championship to continue their record-breaking reign.

However, in one particular spot, Boogs attempted a fireman's carry on both Jimmy and Jey Uso, only for his knee to buckle. It initially looked like it was a storyline injury at first to help The Usos get the win, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Shinsuke Nakamura seemed to be told something by his opponents as the sequence of events led to the finish of the match. Boogs was then assisted out of the arena by medical personnel. Michael Cole confirmed post-match that Boogs had suffered an injury.

The Usos' win will continue the momentum for The Bloodline as they look to retain all three of their championships. With the SmackDown Tag Team Championship already won, the focus can now shift to the Winner Take All match featuring Roman Reigns.

What's next for The Usos after WrestleMania 38

It will be interesting to see what's next for The Usos post-WrestleMania 38. This was the first time when the duo teamed up at WrestleMania since 2019. In 2020, their tag team match turned out to be a singles triple threat match for the SmackDown Tag Team titles, while Jimmy Uso was injured in 2021.

Los Lotharios have come out as viable challengers and have made their claim for a title shot. The SmackDown Tag Team division isn't stacked by any means and has mostly centered around The Usos. It is, therefore, a loss that a formidable team in Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura will now be separated through injury.

From everyone at Sportskeeda, we wish him a speedy recovery.

