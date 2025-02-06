Ex-WWE veteran issues warning to Cody Rhodes; his WrestleMania dreams could be in jeopardy

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Cody Rhodes facing Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. The two stars had a brutal ladder match on the show.

Cody and Owens put each other through a battle of attrition at the Rumble. The two stars hurled foreign objects at each other in a brutal battle for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The American Nightmare finally emerged victorious as he hit the Alabama Slam on Kevin putting his head through a ladder at ringside. He then climbed a ladder to retrieve both WWE Titles suspended high above the ring.

This week on the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran was anxious to see the stars put their bodies through such a brutal match so close to WrestleMania. Cornette pointed out that Cody would surely be in a marquee matchup at The Show of Shows and needs to be fit before the event.

"It appears everybody came out okay, but again, they got WrestleMania coming up. Regardless of what Owens wants to do, you've got Cody that's gonna draw you some money. I don't know that he needs to be battered with furniture eight weeks out." [From 04:06 to 04:24]

Jey Uso will confront Cody Rhodes on SmackDown

While Cody Rhodes successfully defended his title at the show, Jey Uso prevailed against all odds to win the Royal Rumble match.

The former Bloodline member punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania by eliminating John Cena to win the match. This past week on RAW, he met with the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and the two stars exchanged verbal jabs. Jey announced that he would confront Cody Rhodes next before deciding on whom to challenge at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It will be interesting to see what Jey and Cody have to say to each other when they cross paths on SmackDown this week.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

