"Direct order from Vince" - Ex-WWE veteran points out a critical issue with Bianca Belair's current character (Exclusive)

Former WWE veteran Vince Russo has pointed out a critical mistake with Bianca Belair's current WWE character.

Belair is the reigning RAW Women's Champion, a title she captured at WrestleMania 38. On this week's episode of RAW, Belair once again crossed paths with her arch-rival Becky Lynch. At The Show of Shows, The EST of WWE defeated Big Time Becks in an incredible match between the two.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out the issues with Belair's babyface character. The former writer also noted how she has been smiling as big as she can on television while whipping her hair.

"Bro, Vince has poor Bianca Belair acting like such a, you know, the wrestling term is you know, the white bread babyface," said Russo. "Bro, she is literally standing on the apron, smiling as big as she can, whipping her hair, and bouncing up and down like this. Bro, that is a direct order from Vince." [49:00 - 49:38]

Bianca Belair was recently warned by Bayley on social media

Bianca Belair's former rival Bayley recently sent her a message on Twitter. As seen in the main event of this week's RAW, The EST of WWE teamed up with Asuka and Liv Morgan to face the trio of Becky Lynch, Sonya Deville, and Rhea Ripley.

The babyface team picked up the win on the night. After RAW went off the air, Belair took to Twitter to share a clip of her accidentally hitting Asuka with her braid. In response to the clip, The Role Model joined in on the conversation.

Bayley replied to Belair by writing the following in her tweet:

"OMG, you're the worst."

Check out Bayley's response to Belair in the following tweet:

Bayley is still currently absent from WWE programming, as she has been sidelined with an injury since July 2021. Before being taken off television, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was set to challenge Belair at Money in the Bank 2021. Time will tell whether the two foes will clash again.

