Ex-WWE World Champion is open to joining AEW - "Anything is possible" (Exclusive)

It is not uncommon for former WWE stars to join AEW in the course of their career, and an ex-champion is seemingly open to continuing the pattern. The star in question is Raj Dhesi (FKA Jinder Mahal). The former WWE Champion recently talked about the chances of him joining Tony Khan's company following his exit from the Triple H-led promotion earlier this year.

Although he had a relatively short run on the top tier of the roster in the Stamford-based promotion, The Modern Day Maharaja was a part of WWE for more than a decade. His talent and in-ring skill allowed him to bag both the United States Title and the WWE Championship. The 38-year-old was released by the company in April 2024.

Speaking in an interview with Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the erstwhile Jinder Mahal stated that he was having a great time picking his schedule and spending time with his family. The former WWE Superstar added that he was open to joining any promotion, including All Elite Wrestling.

"Anything is possible. I would love to go to TNA, AEW, New Japan, anywhere. Or even just independents. I am having a great time; picking my own schedules; spending time with family; just enjoying time off," he said. [3:07 onwards]

Jinder Mahal opens up about his sudden WWE release

Despite being released seemingly out of nowhere, The Maharaja does not appear to hold any grudges against the promotion.

During the same interview with Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone, the Canadian professional wrestler said that his sudden release was a part and parcel of a constantly evolving business.

"It's business at the end of the day. Business evolves, things change, shakeups happen, management changes, talent changes, but that's what makes a business interesting, right? Like that's what makes wrestling interesting. I got released before; I came back; maybe I will come back again. Who knows right? So all good; it's business at the end of the day. Business goes on, at the end of the day, I am still a professional wrestler, and that's the only thing that matters," he added. [0:56 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if The Modern Day Maharaja returns to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in the future.

