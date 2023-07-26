Ex-WWE wrestler is glad Triple H remembered him after 10 years

Triple H was one of WCW's rising stars in 1994 before joining WWE. In a recent interview, one of The Game's first opponents opened up about his experience working with the current WWE Chief Content Officer.

Chris Nelson, aka Chris Tipton, wrestled as an enhancement talent in WCW and WWE throughout the 1990s. On August 4, 1994, he lost a short match against Triple H, then known as Jean-Paul Levesque, at a WCW Worldwide taping.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Nelson recalled how the 14-time world champion thanked him for the match a decade later:

"He was great, though. Very nice, very appreciative. Even 10 years after that when he came to power a little bit when I was back in WWF [WWE], he still remembered that match. He still remembered my name, he still remembered the match, and he still thanked me for it, so that's pretty damn cool." [7:36 – 7:59]

Nelson added that many opponents, including Lex Luger, had no recollection of working with him when he encountered them years later.

Chris Nelson says Triple H was a "horrible" wrestler in WCW

Although he went on to become an iconic WWE Superstar, Triple H's in-ring ability allegedly required a lot of improvement during his short WCW stint.

Nelson had no problem with The King of Kings as a person outside the ring, but he felt that his opponent needed more experience:

"I'll tell you who was really horrible when I wrestled him, was Triple H. He was horrible. I called the match, but I worked in his spots. But he was just new. It's not like he was bad. He was just new and he didn't [know]." [6:55 – 7:09]

Nelson wrestled several high-profile WCW names, including Paul Wight (aka The Giant) and Vader. In WWE, he competed against The Hardy Boyz and Owen Hart, among others.

Would you like to see more enhancement matches in wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here